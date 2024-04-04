JOIN US
Two-year-old boy, who fell into borewell in Karnataka's Vijayapura, rescued after 21 hours

The police said the boy, identified as Satwik Mujagonda, slipped into an abandoned borewell when he went out to play near his house on Wednesday.
Vijayapura: Satwik Mujagonda, a two-year old boy who had fallen into a borewell in Lachayan village of Indi taluk, was on Thursday rescued after a 21-hour operation.

The boy was rushed to a hospital.

A State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) team from Belagavi and Kalaburagi, and an National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team from Hyderabad had conducted a joint rescue operation, along with the fire department and local police personnel.

Thousands of people gathered at the venue to witness the rescue operation heaved a sigh of relief after the boy was pulled out from the borewell.

The boy fell into the borewell on Wednesday after he ventured outside his house to play; rescue operations began at around 6.30 pm.

The rescue efforts were hampered due to rocky soil and boulders.

The Deputy Commissioner T Bhoobalan, S P Rishikesh Sonawane and other officials had been supervising the operation.

Earth-movers had dug up a parallel pit through the night to reach the boy, who was stuck 15-20 feet below.

(Published 04 April 2024, 08:50 IST)
India NewsKarnataka NewsVijayapura

