Two-year-old boy, who fell into borewell in Karnataka's Vijayapura, rescued after 21 hours

Vijayapura: Satwik Mujagonda, a two-year old boy who had fallen into a borewell in Lachayan village of Indi taluk, was on Thursday rescued after a 21-hour operation.

The boy was rushed to a hospital.

A State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) team from Belagavi and Kalaburagi, and an National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team from Hyderabad had conducted a joint rescue operation, along with the fire department and local police personnel.

Thousands of people gathered at the venue to witness the rescue operation heaved a sigh of relief after the boy was pulled out from the borewell.

The boy fell into the borewell on Wednesday after he ventured outside his house to play; rescue operations began at around 6.30 pm.

The rescue efforts were hampered due to rocky soil and boulders.

The Deputy Commissioner T Bhoobalan, S P Rishikesh Sonawane and other officials had been supervising the operation.

Earth-movers had dug up a parallel pit through the night to reach the boy, who was stuck 15-20 feet below.