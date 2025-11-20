Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

U T Khader, Basavaraj Horatti review preparations for winter session in Belagavi

Khader presided over a meeting and reviewed preparations for the session here on Wednesday.
Last Updated : 19 November 2025, 23:10 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 November 2025, 23:10 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaU T KhaderBelgaviBasavaraj Horatti

Follow us on :

Follow Us