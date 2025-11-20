<p>Belagavi: Legislative Assembly Speaker U T Khader asked officials to ensure that they do not provide any scope for anomalies during the winter session of the legislature to be held from December 8 at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha (SVS) here.</p>.<p>All officials should discharge their responsibilities properly and make the session a success, he said.</p>.<p>Khader presided over a meeting and reviewed preparations for the session here on Wednesday. </p>.<p>Care should be taken to ensure that mobile phone networks were available, Khader said. Protests were staged during previous sessions by various organisations in support of their demands. A suitable place should be identified for the protests and necessary facilities provided for the protestors along with police security, he said.</p>.<p>Necessary security arrangements should be made at SVS, the speaker said. </p>.<p>Care should be taken so that traffic movement is smooth in the city and people do not face inconveniences. Khader said, like last year, cultural programmes will be organised, Khader said. </p>.<p>He said time would be provided to discuss issues related to North Karnataka and representatives from the region should raise them to seek replies from the government.</p>.<p>To a question on MLA Bharamgouda (Raju) Kage’s statement that he would demand a separate state for North Karnataka, Khader said such demands should not be made and if made, the Business Advisory Committee will decide whether to allow the issue or not. </p>.<p>Council chairman Basavaraj Horatti said proper accommodation and transport facilities be given to ministers, legislators, staff and marshals during the session. Doctors should be deputed at hotels where ministers and legislators were lodged, he said.</p>.<p>Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Roshan gave information about the ongoing preparations for the session. </p>