UAS to soon frame norms for drone use in agriculture

Aiming to fill in the gap in the utilisation of drones for agricultural purposes, the University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS) is working towards framing a Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) and guidelines on drone usage for various crops. Farmers are increasingly shifting towards drones, especially to spray pesticides, insecticides and foliar fertilisers, but the state does not have a policy or guideline on the use of drones.
"Many farmers find drones helpful as they help reduce the need for labour and prevent health hazards owing to the chemicals used. However, there have been instances where crops sprayed with pesticides using drones have dried down or failed due to overdose and other factors. Hence, it is important that there is an SoP or guidelines to help farmers,” Dr Sunil Shirwal, Assistant Professor at UAS, Raichur, told DH.
To ensure that the guidelines provide insights into the right quantity of pesticides or insecticides to be used, the height from which they have to be sprayed and other parameters, scientists at UAS have been working on different crops spread over 20 acres. UAS Raichur division is working on paddy and cotton while UAS Bengaluru is researching red gram and finger millet.
The initial research to determine the pesticide quantity shows that drones could reach the same effectiveness as conventional spraying with close to 25 per cent less pesticides.
"We have tried various quantities of pesticides from 50 per cent of what was used in conventional sprays to 125 per cent. Initial findings show that the use of close to 75 per cent will provide the same effectiveness as conventional spraying," Shirwal said.
However, a conclusion can be drawn only after spraying is done on multiple crop cycles, said Dr S V Suresh, Vice Chancellor, UAS. "We have to standardise the weather conditions and wind speed and check with various combinations over different crop cycles to reach conclusions,” he said.
Dr Moodalagiriyappa, chief scientist at UAS Bengaluru, said that they are also testing the use of drones for foliar sprays (direct application on leaves) during drought.
“We are recording how effectively foliar sprays can be used with drones. These will be useful during a drought to provide nourishment to the crop," he said. Researchers hope to draw conclusions in six months. Meanwhile, UAS is also planning to chalk out training programmes on drone piloting for farmers.