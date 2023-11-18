Udupi murder case: Family seeks fast-track trial, appointment of special prosecutor

Expressing gratitude to Udupi Superintendent of Police Arun K and his team for arresting the suspect within 52 hours of the brutal murder of his wife and three children, Noor Mohammed thanked the chief minister, home minister, MLAs and leaders of various organisations for expressing solidarity with the family.

"We want to ensure that the arrested is punished severely at the earliest," urged Mohammed and Ashraf.

Minister Hebbalkar consoled the family members after receiving the memorandum.

Four members of a family— Haseena, her daughters Afnan, Ainaz, and son Aaseem, were stabbed to death in their house on November 12. The police on November 15 arrested Praveen Arun Chougule, a senior cabin crew member of an airline in connection with the murder.