Udupi: Woman ends life after killing her child

<p>Udupi: A woman died by suicide after killing her one-and-a-half-year old daughter at Aroor village of Brahmavar police station limits on Monday. </p><p>The deceased are Sushmitha (35) and her daughter Shreshta. </p><p>Udupi SP Hariram Shankar said the bodies were discovered around 1 pm. The preliminary investigations indicate that the woman ended her life after killing her daughter. A suicide note was also discovered at the spot in which she claimed responsibility for the act.</p><p>Her husband and his family were convicted in an attempt to murder case in 2009. The Karnataka High Court too had upheld the conviction recently. </p><p>She might have taken the extreme step due to the development related to the case, said the SP. The police will probe the case from all angles, he said.</p>