<p>Bemgaluru: The state government on Thursday announced the list of Lifetime Achievement Awards presented for cinema, for the calendar year 2019.</p>.<p>Senior actor, theatre personality and politician Umashree, known for movies like <em>Gulabi Talkies</em> and <em>Kanasemba Kudureyaneri,</em> was conferred with the Dr Rajkumar Lifetime Achievement Award, which is presented to actors. </p>.<p>N R Nanjunde Gowda who made films like ‘Naanu Gandhi’ was named the recipient of the Puttanna Kanagal award — lifetime achievement award given to film <br>directors.</p>.<p>The Dr Vishnuvardhan award, presented for lifetime contribution to Kannada cinema, was presented to Richard <br>Castelino. </p>.<p>Raghunath C H’s ‘Belli Tore – Cinema Prabhandagalu’ was selected as the best book on cinema for the year 2019. The best short film award went to ‘Gule’, directed by Srinath S Hadagali. </p>