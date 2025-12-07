Undertrials assault prison staff in Karnataka's Karwar

<p>Karwar: Two undertrials assaulted prison officer and staff in the district jail in Karwar on Saturday.</p>.<p>Mohammed Abdul Fayan and Kaushik Nihal, both Mangaluru-based rowdy sheeters picked a quarrel with the staff and assaulted them, SP Deepan M N said. A case has been registered in the town police station.</p>.H D Kumaraswamy has become Manuvadi, says CM Siddaramaiah .<p>While Fayan faces over 12 serious cases, Kaushik is booked in 4. They were shifted to Karwar since Mangaluru jail is overcrowded. The injured Prison Superintendent Kallappa Gasti and others received treatment.</p>