Union Budget 2026 | 'Blind to India’s real crises': Opposition pounds on Modi govt over 'directionless' Budget

<p>New Delhi: Opposition on Sunday pounded on the Narendra Modi government over the "directionless" Budget, with the Congress saying it is "blind to India’s real crises" and does "not even offer slogans to hide absence of policy".</p><p>Congress president <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mallikarjun-kharge">Mallikarjun Kharge</a> said the Modi government has run out of ideas and the Budget does not provide a single solution to India’s many economic, social, and political challenges, with the "Mission Mode" now becoming a "challenge route".</p><p>Kharge said there is “no policy vision, no political will”, even as farmers still await meaningful welfare support or an income security plan and inequality has “surpassed the levels seen under the British Raj”. He claimed that the Budget does not provide any support to SC, ST, OBC, EWS, and minority communities.</p>.Budget 'anti-poor' and a 'disappointment': Cong leads opp fire.<p>“Federalism has become a casualty...This Budget offers no solutions, not even slogans to hide the absence of policy,” he added.</p><p>Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rahul-gandhi">Rahul Gandhi</a> said, “Youth without jobs. Falling manufacturing. Investors pulling out capital. Household savings plummeting. Farmers in distress. Looming global shocks — all ignored. A Budget that refuses course correction, blind to India’s real crises.”</p><p>Addressing a press conference, former Finance Minister and Congress MP P Chidambaram said none of the challenges identified in the Economic Survey, including those posed by US tariffs and growing trade deficit with China, was addressed in the Budget speech. “Our verdict is that the…Budget fails the test of economic strategy and economic statesmanship,” he said.</p><p>"Funds have been cut in crucial sectors and programmes. Expenditure on the much-vaunted Jal Jeevan Mission was cruelly cut from Rs 67,000 crore to a paltry Rs 17,000 crore. In 2026-27, it has been boosted to Rs 67,670 crore, but what credibility does the number have?" he asked.</p>.Union Budget 2026: Govt eases compliance burden for individuals buying immovable properties from non-residents.<p>"The most serious criticism of the Budget speech is that the Finance Minister is not tired of adding to the number of schemes, programmes, missions, institutes, initiatives, funds, committees, hubs, etc. I counted at least 24. I leave it to your imagination how many of these will be forgotten and vanish by next year," Chidambaram said.</p><p>Samajwadi Party chief <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/akhileshyadav">Akhilesh Yadav</a> said the Budget was meant for the "top 5%" of the population. "If things continue like this, we will have to make jewellery by plating brass over iron. This Budget is beyond understanding. The basic issues — education and health — have been ignored. If we truly want to dream of a developed India, we must allocate much more to the education sector. This is an incomprehensible Budget," he told reporters.</p><p>Senior RJD Rajya Sabha member <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/manoj-jha">Manoj Jha</a> said the Budget failed to address issues like rising income inequality and unemployment and instead of grappling with these structural crises, it has resorted to "superficial measures and heavy rhetoric". </p><p>AAP Rajya Sabha floor leader Sanjay Singh said the government's biggest promise was two crore jobs every year while asking it should clearly state its plans to provide employment to the youth.</p>.Union Budget 2026 stresses duties, skips doubling farmers’ income promise.<p>CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby said the Budget exposed the "blind commitment" of the Modi government to a few big corporate houses at the expense of the working people, as well as the larger national interest.</p><p>"A naked assault is being carried out against the workers and peasants, with further cuts proposed in fertilizer, food and petroleum subsidies. There is not even a pretense anymore of supporting agriculture, at a time when the sector is already facing a collapse of prices. This budget will worsen inequality and further aggravate the crisis that is afflicting the Indian economy," he said.</p><p>CPI general secretary <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-raja">D Raja</a> said the Budget speech "offered no roadmap to insulate" the Indian economy or protect livelihoods at a time when global uncertainties, geopolitical instability, and trade disruptions are intensifying. </p>