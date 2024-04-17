UPSC results: Cop mentoring migrants' kids among state's rank holders

Bengaluru: Police sub-inspector Shantappa Kurubara alias Shantappa Jademmanavar (33), currently posted at Srirampuram police station in Bengaluru, has cracked the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination by securing an all India rank of 644.
Shantappa was a DH Changemaker in 2023 with his initiative to mentor children living in migrant labour settlements in Bengaluru.
Vijeta Hosamane (100), Nagendra Babu Kumar (160) and Shashanth NM (459) are among the more than 25 rank holders from Karnataka.
Soubhagya Beelagimath from Davangere, who studied at Agriculture University Dharwad, passed with a national rank of 101. Soubhagya, whose father runs a nursery in Davangere and mother a homemaker, also did not attend coaching classes. This was her second attempt at the UPSC exams which she took up after her graduation.
Sanskriti Singh (366), is the daughter of senior IAS officer Rakesh Singh while 379th ranker Yashswini R, daughter of Pramila, is a section officer in the Rural Development Department.
Krupa Jain from Hubballi, whose father Abhay Parlecha is a businessman, secured the 440th rank.
K T Meghna, a visually challenged candidate already working as an Indian Information Service officer, has secured 721st rank.
Shantappa’s attempt, which he did in Kannada medium, was his 8th and without any external coaching classes. Sharing his experience, Shantappa, who hails from Ballari district said, “I decided to take up the exam in Kannada medium. Even my interview was in Kannada. I stuck to self study and decided against any coaching.”
With the current rank, Shantappa is likely to get into Indian Revenue Service (IRS) or Indian Police Service (IPS).
“I want to improve my rank and I have one more attempt left. I will try my luck again,” he said.
Shantappa had also established a mobile toilet to help commuters at Gorguntepalya junction on the Bengaluru-Tumakuru highway. Shantappa started this campaign for a public toilet at that junction after his mother struggled to find a public toilet. As there was no response from authorities, he decided to establish one.
Shantappa even used to provide free coaching for SSLC students at government schools when he was serving at Annapurneshwari Nagar police station in the city. Shantappa completed his education in Kannada medium. “I am the best example for students who give up if they fail in PUC. I cleared my PUC 2 on the third attempt, but never gave up my dream,” he said.
In the Karnataka Police Service for last seven years, Shantappa draws inspiration from cop-turned-politician K Annamalai.
IIT alumnus Aditya tops UPSC exams IIT alumnus Aditya Srivastava has topped the prestigious civil services examination 2023 while Animesh Pradhan and Donuru Ananya Reddy have emerged second and third in the civil services exams the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced on Tuesday.