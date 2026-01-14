<p>Mysuru: Karnataka state BJP Scheduled Castes (SC) Morcha secretary M S Paramanand has condemned Maddur MLA K M Uday (Kadaluru) for using singular reference (words) for Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, just because he belongs to a SC community.</p><p>Speaking to media persons, in Mysuru, on Wednesday, Paramanand said, this use of singular will be considered as ‘verbal abuse’ and Uday should apologise to Narayanaswamy.</p>.Rahul Gandhi speaks with Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar during transit at Mysuru runway.<p>“Uday is not alone in abusing people from the downtrodden communities, because his Congress leader, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, has already used singular for the First Citizen, President of India Droupadi Murmu. Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president D K Shivakumar too once abused the people of Mandya, during a public meeting,” he recalled.</p><p>Paramanand said, “The same Uday does not use singular to a similar leader of the same BJP, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R Ashoka, but disrespects Narayanaswamy. How can Uday say that Narayanaswamy cannot win even a Grama Panchayat election? Narayanaswamy was also in the Congress, earlier. If the Congress had given him a ticket, to contest elections, he would have become MLA or MP and become minister. Because the Congress did not give him opportunities, he joined the BJP and the BJP has given him responsibilities, respecting his talent, skills and attitude”.</p><p>“For Uday, politics is also gambling and a means to make money. But, for Narayanaswamy, politics is to serve the people and the society. Uday should know that even he would not have won the 2023 Assembly poll from Mandya district, if he did not have money. Even his village members and relatives would not vote for him, if was not rich,” Paramanand said.</p><p>“If Uday does not apologise to Narayanaswamy, the downtrodden communities will take up the issue politically,” Paramanand warned.</p>