Uttara Kannada landslide: Here's why Keralites are flooding Siddaramaiah's social media with 'save arjun' posts

It's been more than 6 days since the landslide in Uttara Kannada's Ankola occurred on July 16. The landslide, which has caused massive destructions in Shirur, washing away parts of the Gangavali river and the NH-66, took the lives of at least 7 people with several others reported missing.

While the disaster response of the state machinery appears to be taking shape with the expected arrival of the Indian Army team and the Navy’s Sea-bird team to speed up the search operations, Keralites have pointed fingers at the Karnataka government for sluggishness and lukewarm response to the unfolding disaster and their anger has been further fuelled by reports that one of the victims, identified as Arjun, who hails from Kozhikode in Kerala remains trapped under the debris.