Vaishnaw emphasises modernisation of railway yards during review of railway safety

Bengaluru: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw instructed the officials to formulate a fortnightly action plan and emphasised the modernisation of railway yards with the latest technology during a detailed review of various safety aspects of the Indian railways on Saturday.
The meeting was attended by senior officers of the Ministry of Railways and the general managers of 17 railway zones.
Senior officials from the Karnataka-headquartered South Western Railway (SWR) and the Bengaluru, Mysuru and Hubballi Divisions attended the via video conference.
Vaishnaw laid emphasis on various aspects of railway operations such as automatic signalling, working hours of crew, and modernisation of railway yards with the infusion of the latest technology to incorporate the latest standards of safety. He also highlighted the need to keep the disaster management teams and equipment in readiness to meet any challenge in a short time.
Further, he instructed the formulation of a fortnightly safety action plan at various levels and said it would be reviewed regularly, according to a statement from the SWR.
Train extension
The following special train will be extended:
Train number 07153 Narasapur-SMVT Bengaluru Weekly Express Special will run until January 26, 2024.
Train number 07154 SMVT Bengaluru-Narasapura Weekly Express Special will run until January 27, 2024.