Valmiki Corporation 'scam': JD(S) alleges Boseraju’s role

The JD(S) Raichur district unit president M Virupakshi has alleged involvement of minister N S Boseraju and the chairperson of Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation and Congress MLA from Raichur Rural Basanagouda Daddal, in the Rs 187-crore scam in the Corporation.
Addressing a press meet here on Friday, Virupakshi said that Boseraju was in charge of Telangana Congress.
He alleged that Rs 94 crore has been transferred through Union Bank of India by opening a zero balance account for the Telangana Assembly elections.
Virupakshi said that such a huge sum of money could not have been transferred without the knowledge of the Corporation chairperson Daddal.
Published 07 June 2024, 23:51 IST