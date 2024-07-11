Valmiki Corporation 'scam' case: Action will be taken once SIT submits probe report, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Replying to a question about the opposition demanding his resignation alleging that such a big scam wouldn't have happened without coming to his notice as he is also the finance minister, he said, "if that is the case, for what has happened in the bank in connection with the case, Nirmala Sitharaman (Union Finance Minister) should also resign then, also the Prime Minister. Will they give (resignation)? An investigation is going on, neither the preliminary nor final report has come, after filing of the chargesheet, the report will come."