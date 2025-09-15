Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Valmiki scam: CBI finds more irregularities linked to ex-minister Nagendra

The Central agency also raided 16 places in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh in connection with the scam. The premises also included those of Nagendra.
Last Updated : 15 September 2025, 14:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 September 2025, 14:00 IST
Karnataka NewsCBIKarnatakaProbeValmiki communityValmiki (ST) community

Follow us on :

Follow Us