VC appointments: Karnataka govt to accord priority for minorities

The state government has decided to accord priority for minorities communities while appointing vice-chancellors for state-run universities.
Following the recent report on caste-wise appointment of vice-chancellors at public universities in the state, the Higher education department has decided to give importance to minorities, like Muslim and Christian, and backward communities during the appointment of VCs.
As mentioned in the report submitted to the government, Lingayat, Vokkaliga and Brahmin communities dominate the 32 out of 41 government universities.
Twelve universities are having vice-chancellors belonging to other communities, including SC and ST.
No varsity has a Muslim vice-chancellor.