Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Trump calls on pharmaceutical companies to justify success of Covid drugs

'I have been shown information from Pfizer, and others, that is extraordinary, but they never seem to show those results to the public.'
Last Updated : 01 September 2025, 13:30 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 September 2025, 13:30 IST
World newsCovid-19Donald Trump

Follow us on :

Follow Us