Trump calls on pharmaceutical companies to justify success of Covid drugs

<p>Washington: US President Donald Trump on Monday called on pharmaceutical companies to justify the "success" of their drugs intended to treat Covid.</p><p>He said there is disagreement on whether the drugs saved lives.</p><p>"With CDC being ripped apart over this question, I want the answer, and I want it NOW (sic)," Trump wrote on Truth Social. </p><p>"I have been shown information from Pfizer, and others, that is extraordinary, but they never seem to show those results to the public." </p>