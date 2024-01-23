VHP, Bajrang Dal perform 'homa' in front of DC's office in Chikkamagaluru

Chikkamagaluru: Condemning the move of the district administration for failing to accord permission to perform 'Rama Taraka Homa' at Sri Guru Dattatreya Baba Budan Swamy Dargah to mark consecration of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya, the members of Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal conducted 'homa' in front of the door of DC's office in Chikkamagaluru.

The activists wanted to conduct homa at Homa Mantapa near Baba Budan Swamy Dargah and went to the DC office to seek permission. However, they were stopped by the police. Enraged over it, they placed the photo of Sri Rama on the door of the office and began singing bhajan.

When they placed 'kunda' for conducting homa, the police removed it. Enraged over it, they placed all the wooden pieces and conducted homa. They also attempted to lay siege to the DC office.