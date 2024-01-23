VHP, Bajrang Dal perform 'homa' in front of DC's office in Chikkamagaluru

Chikkamagaluru: Condemning the move of the district administration for failing to accord permission to perform 'Rama Taraka Homa' at Sri Guru Dattatreya Baba Budan Swamy Dargah to mark consecration of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya, the members of Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal conducted 'homa' in front of the door of DC's office in Chikkamagaluru.
The activists wanted to conduct homa at Homa Mantapa near Baba Budan Swamy Dargah and went to the DC office to seek permission. However, they were stopped by the police. Enraged over it, they placed the photo of Sri Rama on the door of the office and began singing bhajan.
When they placed 'kunda' for conducting homa, the police removed it. Enraged over it, they placed all the wooden pieces and conducted homa. They also attempted to lay siege to the DC office.
Superintendent of Police Dr Vikram Amate tried to persuade the protesters. When they failed to heed to the request, all were arrested and later released.
BJP district president Devaraja Shetty said "it is condemnable that homa was not allowed at Datta Peeta. The district administration is acting as the puppet in the hands of the Congress. The district administration wil be responsible for any incidents in the future."
The police had a tough time managing due to the sudden development. In fact, SP himself arrested a few, which led to exchange of words between police and the activists. BJP Yuva Morcha President Santhosh Kotian had even warned of fire in the district by evening if any arrest was made.
Soon after activists were arrested, another team attempted to leave for Dattatreya Baba Budan Swamy Dargah. The SP himself took away the picture of Rama. When arrested were being taken in a vehicle, Bajrang Dal activists waylaid the vehicle at Togarihankal Circle. Finally, all the arrested were taken to Basavanahalli station and later were released.