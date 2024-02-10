VHP, parents demand action against Mangaluru teacher for making 'derogatory' remarks on PM, Ram Mandir

Mangaluru: Parents gathered in large numbers in front of a private school in Mangaluru to condemn derogatory remarks, allegedly made by a teacher on Ram Mandir and Prime Minister Modi, inside a classroom and sought an explanation from the school headmistress on Saturday.

Commotion prevailed at the school campus for some time when parents gheroed former MLC Ivan D’Souza who had visited the school. Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI) Dayananda R Nayak on being informed about derogatory remarks of the teacher had sent the Block Resource Centre (BRC) Coordinator Prashanth to the school to conduct an inquiry.

The incident came to light after an audio clip reportedly by a parent addressed to a VHP leader went viral on social media. The parent in the audio clip claimed that a class seven teacher had made derogatory remarks while teaching a lesson on “Work is worship". The teacher had allegedly spoken about Ram Mandir and Prime Minister Modi in a derogatory manner in the classroom. The parent claimed that the teacher had made such remarks in the past too.

DDPI told DH that a few parents had visited the school in the morning to enquire about the teacher's derogatory statements. Headmistress had reportedly defended the teacher and told the parents that the teacher, who has been teaching in the school for many years, would not have made such derogatory remarks.

VHP Prantha Sahakaryadarshi Sharan Pumpwell urged Dakshina Kannada DDPI to take action against the teacher for the alleged derogatory remarks which aimed at sowing anti-religious thoughts in the minds of children.

DDPI has asked Mangaluru South Block Education Officer (BEO) Ishwar to visit the school on Monday and submit a detailed report on the incident.

Mangaluru Commissioner of Police Anupam Agrawal said BEO is looking into the issue.