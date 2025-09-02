<p>Mangaluru: State BJP president B Y Vijayendra visited the house of Sowjanya, at Pangala in Dharmasthala on Monday. Sowjanya was sexually assaulted and murdered in 2012. </p>.<p>Vijayendra held talks with the Sowjanya’s mother Kusumavathi. He asked her to file an appeal in the Supreme Court against the verdict given by the CBI court in the Sowjanya rape–murder case.</p>.Dharmasthala case | 'Very big conspiracy', probe should be given to NIA or CBI: BJP's Vijayendra.<p>“The BJP will bear the expenses for it and therefore she need not worry about it We have assured Sowjanya’s mother that we are with her,” Vijayendra said.</p>.<p>Vijayendra was accompanied by DK MP Capt Brijesh Chowta, Belthangady <br>MLA Harish Poonja and DK BJP president Sathish Kumpala. </p>