Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

B Y Vijayendra visits Sowjanya's family

Vijayendra held talks with the Sowjanya’s mother Kusumavathi. He asked her to file an appeal in the Supreme Court against the verdict given by the CBI court in the Sowjanya rape–murder case.
Last Updated : 01 September 2025, 23:03 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 September 2025, 23:03 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaB Y Vijayendra

Follow us on :

Follow Us