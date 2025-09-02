Two hand grenades found near Manipur MP Sanajaoba Leishemba's house

<p>Imphal: Two hand grenades were found near the house of Manipur Rajya Sabha MP Sanajaoba Leishemba in Imphal on Monday, police said.</p>.<p>The hand grenades were recovered at the main gate of Bal Bidya Mandir School, about 50 metre from the MP's residence at Palace Compound, they said.</p>.PM Modi likely to visit Mizoram, Manipur on Sept 13.<p>CRPF personnel, who are stationed at the school, spotted the grenades, they added.</p>.<p>The bomb disposal squad later found that both the grenades had missing detonators, rendering them incapable of being triggered.</p>.<p>A case was registered at the Porompat police station.</p>.<p>Police said they were investigating which group was behind the incident and what the motive was.</p>