Two hand grenades found near Manipur MP Sanajaoba Leishemba's house

The hand grenades were recovered at the main gate of Bal Bidya Mandir School, about 50 metre from the MP's residence at Palace Compound, police said.
Last Updated : 02 September 2025, 02:25 IST
Published 02 September 2025, 02:25 IST
