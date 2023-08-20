Vinay Kulkarni hints at changes in Siddaramaiah team after 2.5 years

Dharwad Rural Congress MLA Vinay Kulkarni, who failed to make the cut into the Siddaramaiah 2.0 Cabinet, has stirred up a hornet’s nest saying that the state ministry will be overhauled after two-and-a-half years.
The debate on the ‘power-sharing agreement’ has gained steam after Congress veteran and Food and Civil Supplies Minister K H Muniyappa said in open that senior ministers in the Siddaramaiah ministry should make way for new faces after two-and-a-half years.
However, a section of the Congress leaders, including ministers, have been denying the existence of any such (power-sharing) agreement.
Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, Vinay, the three-time Dharwad MLA, said, “The 30-30 formula for the appointment of legislators to board and corporations should also apply for the ministers. The ministers should step down and make way to accommodate new faces into the Siddaramaiah Cabinet. I completely back Muniyappa’s statement.”
When asked about the change of chief minister, Vinay said the high command will decide on it.
To a query on the ‘Operation Hasta’, he said, “It is true that several BJP MLAs and former legislators are unhappy with the functioning of the party. At least 13 to 14 former BJP MLAs are expected to jump ship to the Congress. However, I have no information about the sitting MLAs...”