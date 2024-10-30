Wakf notices issued to farmers during BJP tenure also: M B Patil

<p>Bengaluru: The war of words between the Congress and the BJP continued on Tuesday with Industries Minister M B Patil claiming that Wakf Board had served notices on Vijayapura farmers during 2019-2022 when the BJP was in power too.</p>.<p>Patil posted the copies of notices on social media platform X, saying they were issued during the tenure of the BJP government.</p>.<p>“They (BJP) misled the people with issues like hijab, halal, and Uri Gowda-Nanjegowda while they were in power, and now they are continuing the same tactics. Their attempts to deceive the public with fabricated narratives will not work anymore,” he said.</p>.Waqf land controversy: No farmer will be evicted, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah.<p>BJP state president Vijayendra alleged that Congress was an expert in dividing the nation on communal lines. </p>.<p>“In Karnataka they are using (Minority Welfare Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed) Khan’s services for communal division of society and throw the state and people into communal cauldron,” he alleged.</p>.<p>Leader of Opposition R Ashoka was more caustic in his reply. “From where did (Minority Welfare Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed) Khan get the land? Did he get it from Arab countries or Iraq or Iran? This is the land of Bharat. Not an inch of land belongs to them and it belongs to us,” he said.</p>.<p>In a post on X, Leader of the Opposition in Council, T Chalavadi Narayan Swamy said the Congress should stop indulging in minority appeasement politics. “If they continue to do the same, the BJP will counter it with equal measure by launching farmers’ protests across the state,” he warned. </p>