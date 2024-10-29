Home
Waqf notice to Vijayapura farmers: Basanagouda Patil Yatnal to boycott BJP fact-finding team

“What is the intention behind keeping Bijapur MP Ramesh Jigajinagi and me out of the BJP fact-finding committee?,” he questioned party state president B Y Vijayendra at a press meet here.
DHNS
Last Updated : 29 October 2024, 03:41 IST

Published 29 October 2024, 03:41 IST
KarnatakaKarnataka Politicsbasanagouda patil yatnal

