<p>Mangaluru: District In-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said there is no need for any discussion on having a Dalit Chief Minister. “Siddaramaiah is the Chief Minister of the state and he will continue in the post,” he asserted.</p>.<p>Responding to a query, the Minister said, “A situation for a change in the Chief Minister has not arisen. When asked whether he would continue as CM, Siddaramaiah said he is committed to the decision of the High Command. As members of a disciplined party, we are all bound by the decisions of the High Command,” he clarified.</p>.Dinesh Gundu Rao directs officials to repurpose unutilised stalls at Urwa market.<p>On the issue of a cabinet reshuffle, Dinesh Gundu Rao said, “Such decisions are taken by the Chief Minister, AICC President, KPCC President, and the party in-charge for Karnataka. Everyone wishes to become a minister, but the decision on the cabinet reshuffle has not yet been made.”<br><br>Responding to allegations of corruption against Speaker U T Khader and his office made by former Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri, Gundu Rao said, “I don’t know what to say about Kageri, who himself had served as Speaker. Anyone making allegations should submit them in writing along with evidence. Making baseless claims just for publicity cannot be accepted. We could also claim that Kageri was involved in corruption during his tenure as Speaker—but such statements must be backed by evidence.”<br><br>He added, “As an MLA, Bharath Shetty could have raised these issues on the floor of the House. Both Kageri and Bharath Shetty are engaging in low-level politics for the sake of publicity.”</p><p><br>Regarding the SIT probe, the Minister said, “I do not wish to comment on the High Court’s decision. However, the SIT has discharged its duties effectively. Let us see what the court decides on November 12. Our public prosecutors will argue for vacating the stay order. The government has not interfered in the investigation—it merely directed the SIT to probe the matter and take action against the culprits.”</p><p><br>Reacting to a report card by activists from various fields and CIVIC Bangalore claiming that the Congress government failed to fulfil its manifesto promises, Gundu Rao said, “We have implemented our major promises through the guarantee schemes. The BJP, during its tenure, did not even care about its manifesto. We take our promises seriously and will implement most of them.”</p>