We must not tolerate any danger to Constitution: CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said “propaganda” about the Constitution - that it is meant for salvation of Dalits and is not in accordance with socio-economic conditions - must be fought.
Siddaramaiah was speaking at the two-day ‘Constitution and National Unity’ convention organised by the social welfare department to commemorate 75 years of the Indian Constitution.
“There are two propagandas underway in this country - one, the Constitution was framed for the salvation of Dalits and two, that it is not in line with the socio-economic conditions that prevailed in the country,” Siddaramaiah said. “The Constitution clearly talks about freedom, equality and brotherhood. Those who are against these values are the ones carrying out the propaganda,” he said, adding that such propaganda has existed ever since the Constitution came into effect on January 26, 1950.
“We must not tolerate any danger to the Constitution,” Siddaramaiah said. “If the Constitution lives, we will live. If the Constitution falls in danger, we’ll all be in trouble. All of us must clearly understand this.”
Siddaramaiah said the caste system creates social, economic and political inequalities in the country. “We must get rid of the inequalities. It is the responsibility of every government,” he said. “Inequality has reduced to some extent, but it still remains.”
Quoting from Constitution drafting committee chairperson B R Ambedkar from his last speech at the Constituent Assembly on November 25, 1949, Siddaramaiah said: “We’re entering a society that has inequalities. Political democracy, which we have attained after independence, must stand on the foundation of social and economic democracy. Otherwise, those suffering from inequalities will be the ones who will demolish political democracy.”
Siddaramaiah again quoted Ambedkar and cautioned that the Constitution must be in the right hands. “If it falls in the hands of people who are against the Constitution, we can’t achieve an equal society,” he said. “So, while giving power, it’s inevitable for us to look for those who are in favour of the Constitution.”
Without taking names, he said many people in power have said they want to change Constitution. “Can such people protect Constitution?” he said. Siddaramaiah ended with a quote from Abraham Lincoln that those against the Constitution must be overthrown.