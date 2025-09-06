Wean kids off mobiles, get them to pick up a book: Siddaramaiah tells teachers

<p>Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday asked teachers to launch a programme aimed at weaning children off cell phones. </p>.<p>Siddaramaiah, participating in an event organised by the government to celebrate Teacher's Day, said, "Mobile addiction among children has increased. Teachers must work effectively to bring children outside. All of you teachers must launch, "Drop the mobile – Hold the Book" programme at every school." </p>.<p>The CM also underscored the role of parents in instilling the habit of reading among children. Pointing out that the Department of School Education had launched "Drop the Mobile-Hold the Book" programme, Siddaramaiah stressed the importance of ensuring its effective implementation. "Children are spending more time on mobile phones. This is not good for their health and for their overall development," he added. </p>.National Teachers Awards: Drones, robots and AI earn Mysuru teacher who built tech lounge in govt school.<p>Siddaramaiah pointed to the need to educate children such that they responded to the problems ailing society. " Education is not just about filling vessels. Teachers must impart education that cultivates rational and scientific thinking in children," he opined.</p>.<p>"The Constitution has given everyone the right to compulsory education. That is why, since coming to power, we are working to interpret the Preamble of the Constitution. If we adopt constitutional values in life, we can create humane citizens. Teachers must understand this and shape a civil society," said the CM. </p>.<p>"Practising caste discrimination and superstition even after being educated is a betrayal of education. Therefore, it is the moral and professional responsibility of teachers to provide education that embraces philosophical thinking, instils scientific temperament, and religious tolerance. Doctors, professors, and lecturers still believe in fate. Then what kind of education did they receive," asked Siddaramaiah. </p>.<p>During the event, awards were presented to the best teachers and lecturers selected from the School Education and PU departments. Principals of degree colleges that recorded impressive NAAC rankings were felicitated.</p>.<p><strong>Free note books</strong></p>.<p>Responding to demand by the teachers to provide free note books, Siddaramaiah said he will try to implement it from the next academic year. Pointing out that education was one of his government's top priorities, he added, "We are spending ₹65,000 crore annually on education. We are providing quality education. Electricity and drinking water have been made free at government schools. Now, the teachers' association has requested the provision of notebooks. I will try to implement this from the next academic year." </p>.<p>Recalling his association with one of his teachers, the CM said, "I learned school education from Rajappa Master and political lessons from Prof Nanjundaswamy. As a student, I didn’t have the strength or opportunity to eat food daily at home. I launched the Anna Bhagya scheme so that no one else faces such a situation. I implemented Vidyasiri to provide hostel facilities.” </p>.<p><strong>'Will appoint 18,000 teachers soon'</strong></p>.<p>Minister for School Education and Literacy Madhu Bangarappa said that 18,000 teacher posts will be filled soon, while adding that the government would introduce moral education in a month. </p>.<p>"The members of the Legislative Council discussed value-based education for four days. Considering this, we are introducing moral education as a special curriculum in our schools. There will not be exams for this. It has been designed keeping in mind the future of children," he explained.</p>.<p>"In Kalyana Karnataka and other parts of the state, 18,500 teachers, including PU lecturers, will be appointed," he assured.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, Higher Education Minister Dr MC Sudhakar said, "We will take steps to fill vacant posts in higher education in a phased manner. In SEP, priority is given to preserving language and fulfilling the dreams of children’s parents.” </p>