<p>Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar held talks with Congress president Mallikajrun Kharge on Monday amid speculation that the party high command may schedule a meeting to discuss the leadership tussle in the state.</p>.<p>There is buzz that the high command may call Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar to New Delhi after Sankranthi to ‘settle’ their leadership dispute. </p>.Mallikarjun Kharge taunts DKS over neglect of Kalyana Karnataka.<p>While it was a closed-door meeting, it is widely believed that Shivakumar pressed for resolution of his tug of war with Siddaramaiah. “As and when there’s a necessity, we’ll call them,” Kharge said when asked if the top brass would call Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar for talks. Shivakumar met Kharge at his Sadashivanagar residence. </p>.<p>Sources close to Shivakumar said he may visit the national capital on January 16 for a meeting to discuss the upcoming election in Assam, where he has been appointed as an observer. </p>.<p>On January 22, Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar may be called for a meeting to discuss the Congress’ agitation against the Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Act. </p>.<p>Meanwhile, top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to arrive in Mysuru for a brief layover on Tuesday. Both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar may receive him. It is possible that they may broach the topic with Rahul. </p>