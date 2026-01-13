<p>Bengaluru: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday said his party would “fight till the end” against the repealing of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).</p>.<p>“MGNREGA was the right to work. As per Article 41 under the Directive Principles, it was enacted as a law under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi during the Manmohan Singh government. They (BJP government) have struck down an Act that was intended to help the poor,” Kharge told reporters.</p>.<p>The new Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Act will “obstruct” the functioning of panchayats, Kharge said.</p>.Mallikarjun Kharge taunts D K Shivakumar over neglect of Kalyana Karnataka.<p>“With a cost-sharing ratio of 60:40, an additional financial burden of 30% is being placed on the states. The earlier cost-sharing ratio was 90:10,” Kharge said. He also accused the Modi administration of targeting UPA-era schemes like the Right to Education, Right to Food Security and now the Right to Work. “They want to stop these schemes from reaching the poor,” he said.</p>.<p>Kharge also rubbished claims that the VB-G RAM G Act was introduced to fight corruption under the MGNREGA. “The Centre itself conducts audits... The Comptroller & Auditor General has said that the MGNREGA helped create assets, lakes, roads, school buildings and anganwadis,” he said, dubbing the BJP as “anti-people.”</p>.<p>“Instead of helping the poor, PM Modi is giving away the country’s resources to big corporates,” Kharge said. “We’re fighting against it and the fight will continue.”</p>