What ails diploma education in Karnataka

Technical diploma education was a highly sought-after three-year course in Karnataka state until recently. It was a very affordable post-matriculation qualification that enabled one to secure a reasonable job immediately after the results. Diplomas were coveted, especially by people from the lower economic strata of society.
Today, this education, a lifeline for many industries (small, medium, and large), is at crossroads. The shift towards the information technology (IT) sector has redefined priorities. Diminishing admissions have led to the closure of many private polytechnics in the state. A few polytechnics have reduced the number of programmes they offered over the years. The reasons for the decline of diploma education in Karnataka are manifold.
1) The younger generation’s preference for a plethora of jobs in the IT sector has led to less demand for a Diploma in Engineering education. The higher salaries offered, along with rapid promotion opportunities leading to hefty increments, have only added to the allure of the IT sector.
2) Growth in the manufacturing and service sectors needs to catch up with growth in the IT sector.
3) The C-20 (Curriculum-20), with its changed pattern of studies and examinations aligned with the National Educational Policy (NEP), has put all stakeholders in a fix.
The first two issues cannot be altered as they are global phenomena, but a lot can be done regarding the third issue, which is within the powers of the state government.
Firstly, removing basic subjects like science/mathematics and English has disastrous consequences. As Class 10 (SSLC) is the qualifier for a 1st-year Diploma, many students who study in vernacular medium need help to grasp the nuances of the subjects being taught. Most of these students drop out after the first year as they need help to cope with the medium of instruction, mainly English. Many students fail in the first year, which dents their confidence. Dropping science subjects, paring down mathematics to just one semester and replacing English with Communication Skills, have affected the overall outcome.
The subject of Project Management Skills taught in the first year defies purpose, as students studying in the first year need help to fathom what skills are needed for Project Management. Under the C-20 curriculum, any faculty member is eligible to teach the subject of Project Management Skills in any programme.
This has added to the confusion as only experts in that particular programme can teach that subject well. It defies logic if a lecturer in Mechanical Engineering teaches Project Management Skills to Electrical and Electronics Engineering students. There has to be specialisation when teaching specialised subjects.
Drastic changes
More than 20 years ago, when there was an annual system. Students studied fourteen subjects, including one drawing (manual) subject and four practical subjects, with final examinations at the end of the calendar year. In between, there were supplementary examinations for those students having dues.
Later, this gave way to the semester system, ensuring students were engaged throughout the semester. We had C-03, C-09 and C-15 curricula, which followed the same pattern with the tweaking/introduction of new subjects as mandated by industry experts. The system comprised three theory subjects, one drawing and three practical subjects. When the drawing subject was not offered, there were four theory subjects.
The C-20 curriculum has changed the entire pattern. Each subject has theory and practical components, and the practical component has the most marks. Internal Assessment has written tests, multiple-choice questions, quizzes, open-book tests, student activities, and assignments, all of which carry marks. The marks for attendance have been eliminated, encouraging absenteeism.
Method of evaluation
In addition to Semester-End Exams (SEE) and Continuous Internal Evaluation (CIE), there are Make-up exams. Teaching staff evaluate students throughout the year, and the time left for teaching could be much higher.
Most programmes have pathway subjects in the fifth semester. Each student has to select one pathway subject only (a maximum of twenty students in one batch), and only one lecturer has to teach this (468 hours) for one batch throughout the semester. Students and lecturers are extremely fatigued.
In the sixth semester, students must opt for either project work or an internship in a recognised organisation. Here, too, the method of evaluation needs to be revised. The outcome can be gauged by the fact that almost all the sixth-semester students have secured First Class with Distinction in the recently concluded examinations, which were unheard of in diploma education during previous years. The method of awarding CGPA has added to the confusion. All this leads to most students being unemployable, defeating the very purpose of Diploma education.
Diploma education is at a crossroads today. Until and unless strong remedial measures are immediately taken, diploma education in Karnataka will deteriorate, sounding the death knell for all polytechnics, whether government, aided or private. The powers-to-be have to step up and seriously consider the above by consulting retired principals, teaching staff, and the beleaguered stakeholders.
(The author is an academician and a retired principal of a Bengaluru-based polytechnic college)