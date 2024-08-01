What is in a name?

Last week, the Karnataka state government approved a proposal to rename the district of Ramanagara to Bengaluru South. The move was intended to help Ramanagara residents reap the benefits associated with the prestige of Bengaluru. When the proposal was first discussed in 2023, it received mixed reactions. While some were hopeful that Ramanagara would now become the centre of new infrastructure and opportunities, others were concerned about the loss of Ramanagara’s distinct identity. Ultimately, the government decided to rename the district, without much discussion of the impact on the identity of the region.