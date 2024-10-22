Whoever accepts party principles is welcome: CM Siddaramaiah amid speculations of C P Yogeshwar joining Congress

<p>Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said that "whoever accepts the principles of Congress is welcome" amid talks of C P Yogeshwar joining the party. </p><p>He was speaking to the media persons in Mysuru when asked if C P Yogeshwar would join Congress. </p><p>He further said, "We have made all preparations for the legislative assembly byelections in three constituencies of the state. We have already decided to field Annapurna, wife of E Tukaram in Sandur assembly constituency (for the seat vacated by him, after being elected to the Lok Sabha). The candidates for Channapatna and Shiggaon are likely to be finalised by today."</p>.Karnataka bypolls: Congress likely to announce candidates on Tuesday, says Siddaramaiah.<p>"KPCC President D K Shivakumar will decide about candidate for Channapatna. I have just asked to give a ticket to the right candidate for the constituency. Shivakumar will decide about it after discussions. D K Suresh's name is also there in the list of candidates proposed for the constituency," he said. </p><p>CM also informed that the state government is making all the arrangements to distribute the compensation for damages due to excess rain. We have made all preparations and taken all precautionary measures to handle excess rain situations, damages due to rain havoc, assessing the loss with spot inspections, he said. </p>