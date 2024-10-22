Home
Whoever accepts party principles is welcome: CM Siddaramaiah amid speculations of C P Yogeshwar joining Congress

Siddaramaiah further said, 'We have made all preparations for the legislative assembly byelections in three constituencies of the state.'
Shilpa P
Last Updated : 22 October 2024, 08:47 IST

Published 22 October 2024, 08:47 IST
CongressKarnataka PoliticsSiddaramaiahKarntaka NewsC P Yogeshwar

