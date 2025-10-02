<p>Chennai-based agritech startup Fragaria is relocating its headquarters to Bengaluru, founder Harish Varadharajan revealed in a viral post on social media. </p>.<p>The decision, he said, was driven by a mix of factors, including climate, market access, startup-friendly policies, expat livability, and the strength of Bengaluru's thriving startup ecosystem.</p>.<p>“In Chennai, we gave it our all, building a global product and even cultivating strawberries against the odds. But the climate, supportive agricultural laws, and better startup opportunities in Bengaluru made this shift inevitable,” Varadharajan wrote.</p>.Mysuru Dasara: City of Palaces decked up for the 'D-Day'.<p>While the company’s research and development farm will remain in Chennai, the announcement has reignited debate on why Tamil Nadu, despite its talent pool and infrastructure, struggles to retain fast-growing startups.</p>.<p>Reactions online reflected a sharp divide. Some users questioned the climate reasoning, noting that Chennai experiences sea breezes for most of the year, with extreme heat largely confined to April and May. “Chennai already has talent and infrastructure. What’s missing is sustained startup support,” one user commented.</p>.<p>Others expressed frustration that Tamil Nadu’s investment in education and infrastructure is benefiting other states. “Yet another startup born here moves to Bengaluru. We train the talent, but Bengaluru reaps the rewards,” a professional lamented.</p>.<p>Supporters of the move pointed out that Bengaluru’s edge lies not only in livability but also in liberal policies encouraging innovation. “Even with traffic and high costs, Bengaluru still wins. Young talent wants to work where startups thrive, not just in factories,” one commentator argued.</p>.<p>Some suggested alternatives within Tamil Nadu, such as Coimbatore, which they believe could mirror Pune’s growth.</p>.<p>Varadharajan, however, emphasized that Chennai will remain Fragaria’s first home, with the R&D farm continuing operations there, leaving room for future initiatives in the state.</p>