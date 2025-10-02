Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Why this Chennai-based startup is shifting HQ to Bengaluru: Founder explains

Fragaria’s move sparks debate as founder cites climate, policies, and ecosystem gaps behind shift from Chennai to Bengaluru.
Last Updated : 02 October 2025, 04:18 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 October 2025, 04:18 IST
India NewsBengaluruKarnataka NewsTamil NaduClimate ChangeChennaistartup

Follow us on :

Follow Us