Wild boar shot dead after attack leaves farmer dead and two women injured in Karnataka

Rajegowda and his wife were working in their farmland along with a female labourer when the aggressive boar attacked the man.
Last Updated 18 December 2023, 14:24 IST

Hassan: A wild boar was shot dead after it attacked and killed a 65-year-old farmer and injured two women at Haradanahalli village in Holenarasipura taluk of Hassan district on Monday, forest department officials said.

Rajegowda and his wife were working in their farmland along with a female labourer when the aggressive boar attacked the man who subsequently succumbed to his severe injuries.

His wife Shanthamma (55) and the labourer Nanjamma (60) who tried to save him were also attacked. Both of them sustained injuries and were taken to government hospital in Holenarasipura and later shifted to another hospital in Hassan for further treatment, the officials said.

In a bid to control the boar from attacking others, the locals attacked the animal with sticks but to no avail.

The wild boar was on a rampage and furiously attacking others. "Because of the conflict, the wild boar had to be shot down with a gun by the forest department officials", said Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife), Kumar Pushkar.

(Published 18 December 2023, 14:24 IST)
