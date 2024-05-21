Wild jumbo succumbs to illness in Bandipur reserve

A wild elephant, that was found suffering from an illness and was provided medical treatment, died in Bandipur Tiger Reserve on Monday morning.
A forest department team on patrol found a female jumbo - around 30 years old - lying on the ground in the forest area of Hidugalapanche lake, Moleyuru range, under Hediyala sub-division of Bandipur Tiger Reserve on Sunday. They immediately alerted the higher officers.
A team of officials, including Deputy Conservator of Forests and Bandipur Tiger Project Director S Prabhakaran, DCF Hediyala division G Ravindra and veterinarians, visited the spot.
Veterinarian Dr Wasim Mirza examined the elephant and said that it was suffering from an illness. They provided medical treatment immediately. However, the elephant died on Monday morning. The officials visited the spot and conducted the post-mortem. The viscera has been sent to the lab to ascertain the exact reason for the death. Later, it was buried at the same place as per guidelines, according to a press release.
Published 20 May 2024, 21:04 IST