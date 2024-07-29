Will appeal to CM seeking special relief for Chikkamagaluru: Energy Minister K J George

Chikkamagaluru: District In-charge Minister K J George said that he will appeal to the chief minister to sanction special relief to Chikkamagaluru to tackle rain damages.

Speaking at a meeting with elected representatives and officials on rain damage, George said that he has asked the deputy commissioner and the zilla panchayat CEO to prepare a comprehensive report on the loss incurred in the district due to rain and flood.

"I have visited the rain-affected areas to understand the ground reality. I have asked the officials to suggest permanent relief measures along with providing temporary relief to the victims. A delegation comprising MLAs and senior officials will meet CM shortly to discuss the issues," the minister said.