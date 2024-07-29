Will appeal to CM seeking special relief for Chikkamagaluru: Energy Minister K J George

Chikkamagaluru: District In-charge Minister K J George said that he will appeal to the chief minister to sanction special relief to Chikkamagaluru to tackle rain damages.
Speaking at a meeting with elected representatives and officials on rain damage, George said that he has asked the deputy commissioner and the zilla panchayat CEO to prepare a comprehensive report on the loss incurred in the district due to rain and flood.
"I have visited the rain-affected areas to understand the ground reality. I have asked the officials to suggest permanent relief measures along with providing temporary relief to the victims. A delegation comprising MLAs and senior officials will meet CM shortly to discuss the issues," the minister said.
Deputy Commissioner Meena Nagaraj said that Chikkamagaluru recorded 54 per cent excess rainfall in July. As many as 350 houses were damaged of which 111 houses have been damaged partially. Compensation has been paid to the damaged houses. Rs 1.20 lakh has been paid to the houses that have suffered more than 25 per cent damage.
She added that the loss incurred due to damage to roads and bridges has been estimated at Rs 55 crore. A few areas have lost connectivity. Arrangements have been made to provide alternative connectivity.
Mescom MD Padmavathi said Mescom has incurred a loss of Rs 8.5 crore due to rain. Restoration work to supply power is being accelerated.
Published 29 July 2024, 16:12 IST