Will bring up cash for transfer issue in Belagavi session: H D Kumaraswamy

Hitting back at Kumaraswamy, Shivakumar said he was ready to provide all documents demanded by the JD(S) leader. “The mall has come up in a land which earlier belonged to a central government organisation. Tender was called for it and a friend had procured the land. I got it from him and then the mall was developed through joint venture. If I have made any mistake, let them hang me. I will not yield to such blackmail.”