Will bring up cash for transfer issue in Belagavi session: H D Kumaraswamy

JD(S) legislature party leader H D Kumaraswamy on Friday said he would continue to question the government on the alleged cash for government post transfer racket and would even bring it up in the upcoming Legislature session in Belagavi.
Speaking to mediapersons here, Kumaraswamy said he would not drop the issue. On Thursday, he had shared a video clip of Yathindra Siddaramaiah’s purported phone conversation with his father and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah where he can be heard talking about a ‘list’, while alleging that the conversation was proof of transfer racket.
The government later claimed that the list was pertaining to CSR funds to be utilised for school building repair in Varuna constituency. “Why did they select only five schools and not more? At least be convincing in your excuses,” he added.
Kumaraswamy also launched an attack on Deputy CM D K Shivakumar, alleging that the Congress leader was involved in illegally procuring land for Lulu Mall in the city. “It is 24-acre B Kharab land allotted to Minerva Mill. Records were destroyed to grab this land illegally,” he claimed.
While Kumaraswamy was recently accused of drawing power illegally for Diwali celebrations in his JP Nagar house, the JD(S) leader also alleged that electricity was illegally drawn during the construction of the mall.
Hitting back at Kumaraswamy, Shivakumar said he was ready to provide all documents demanded by the JD(S) leader. “The mall has come up in a land which earlier belonged to a central government organisation. Tender was called for it and a friend had procured the land. I got it from him and then the mall was developed through joint venture. If I have made any mistake, let them hang me. I will not yield to such blackmail.”