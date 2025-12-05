Will declare September 13 as Women Employees Day: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

<p>Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday assured women employees working in various state government departments that September 13 will be officially declared Women Employees Day in Karnataka.</p>.<p>However, he rejected the Karnataka State Government Women Employees’ Association’s request to declare it a government holiday, stating that the state already has “enough holidays”. Speaking at an event organised by the Association, Siddaramaiah said, “We will announce September 13 as Women Employees Day. It is difficult to say no when women put forward some requests, but it is impossible to consider a holiday as we already have enough government holidays.”</p>.Cultivate rational and scientific thinking: CM Siddaramaiah urges students.<p>Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, addressing the gathering, suggested that the Association organise a state-level women’s convention next year at Palace Grounds and assured the government’s financial support. He also stressed that there should be only one women’s employees’ association, and it should not be formed on caste lines.</p>.<p>Regarding the Association’s request for land to build an office, Siddaramaiah directed Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar to explore the availability of space at Bal Bhavan.</p>