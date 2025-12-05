Menu
Will declare September 13 as Women Employees Day: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

However, he rejected the Karnataka State Government Women Employees’ Association’s request to declare it a government holiday, stating that the state already has 'enough holidays'.
Last Updated : 04 December 2025, 22:02 IST
Published 04 December 2025, 22:02 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaSiddaramaiah

