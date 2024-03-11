Will hit PM Modi with shoe: Karnataka Congress leader G S Manjunath's comment draws ire of BJP

Commenting on the alleged slight by Manjunath, the Karnataka BJP said that although PM Modi was the "proud Prime Minister" of 140 crore Indians and admired world over, it had become the Congress' "ritual" to insult him.

"Congress leaders do not have the guts to question the Chief Minister of the state, even though the state is in trouble due to drought, Cauvery water is being released to Tamil Nadu, and the pockets of the Kannadigas are cut by increasing prices," the BJP charged.

The incident comes days after PM Modi, on the occasion of Women's Day, announced that the prices of domestic gas cylinders would be slashed by Rs 100.

Announcing the price cut, Modi had said, "This will significantly ease the financial burden on millions of households across the country, especially benefitting our Nari Shakti."

"By making cooking gas more affordable, we also aim to support the well-being of families and ensure a healthier environment. This is in line with our commitment to empowering women and ensuring ‘Ease of Living’ for them," the PM had added.