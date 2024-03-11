Will hit PM Modi with shoe: Karnataka Congress leader G S Manjunath's comment draws ire of BJP

With the Lok Sabha elections fast approaching and parties upping the ante against each other, Karnataka Congress leader G S Manjunath on Monday was accused of abusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
In a video shared by the Karnataka BJP unit, Manjunath was heard targeting PM Modi, saying, "Kallalli irodanna toghondu oditini (I will hit him with my footwear)."
Commenting on the alleged slight by Manjunath, the Karnataka BJP said that although PM Modi was the "proud Prime Minister" of 140 crore Indians and admired world over, it had become the Congress' "ritual" to insult him.
"Congress leaders do not have the guts to question the Chief Minister of the state, even though the state is in trouble due to drought, Cauvery water is being released to Tamil Nadu, and the pockets of the Kannadigas are cut by increasing prices," the BJP charged.
The incident comes days after PM Modi, on the occasion of Women's Day, announced that the prices of domestic gas cylinders would be slashed by Rs 100.
Announcing the price cut, Modi had said, "This will significantly ease the financial burden on millions of households across the country, especially benefitting our Nari Shakti."
"By making cooking gas more affordable, we also aim to support the well-being of families and ensure a healthier environment. This is in line with our commitment to empowering women and ensuring ‘Ease of Living’ for them," the PM had added.
The announcement, however, had not gone down well with Opposition parties.
While NCP (SCP) MP Supriya Sule called the announcement "jumla", the Congress said, "The BJP is a very clever party. They sell (LPG) cylinders of Rs 395 at Rs 1000 and then PM Modi makes an announcement of reducing it by Rs 100."
The Samajwadi Party too attacked the Centre, calling the Ujwala Yojana a 'fraud', while the TMC questioned the timing of the price cut, saying that decision had been taken to appease voters ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.
(Published 11 March 2024, 09:20 IST)