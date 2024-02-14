Will not contest Lok Sabha polls, clarifies Nikhil Kumaraswamy

Mandya: JD(S) youth wing president Nikhil Kumaraswamy reiterated that he will not contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
Speaking to reporters after participating in a private programme in the town, he said, “I will not contest the Lok Sabha poll this time and not succumb to any kind of pressure. But I will work for the victory of our party candidate”.
“The JD(S) workers are demanding that former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy contest from the Mandya segment. No discussions have been held on seat-sharing so far. We are making preparations to face the election. I have been given the responsibility of strengthening the party in Mandya, Kolar and Chikkaballapur Lok Sabha segments,” Nikhil said.
“I will not speak about my defeat in the 2019 general election. We have to forget that and think about future politics. As I had contested from Mandya, the party has instructed me to be active in the Mandya segment,” he added.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has given instructions to BJP leaders on the BJP-JD(S) alliance. JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda has also said that Narendra Modi should become the PM again. There is no confusion in the alliance parties, Nikhil said.
JD(S) leaders C S Puttaraju, B R Ramachandra and party workers were present.