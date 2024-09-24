Will not insist on CM Siddaramaiah's resignation: H D Kumaraswamy on Karnataka High Court's MUDA verdict

Mandya: Union Minister of Heavy Industries and Steel H D Kumaraswamy said that he will not comment on the Chief Minister's prosecution issue.

He was speaking to media persons during his visit to Adichunchanagiri Mutt, to participate in the Janapada Mela, on Tuesday. "They (Congress) are accusing me. All their allegations are baseless. Let all the accusations against me be resolved first. I will speak after everything is over", he said.

Kumaraswamy said, "I had participated in the 'Mysuru Chalo' padayatra, to create awareness among people of the government. I will not insist on Siddaramaiah's resignation. The country's law provides protection. If there are any illegal activities, the court will deliver a verdict."