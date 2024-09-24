Home
Will not insist on CM Siddaramaiah's resignation: H D Kumaraswamy on Karnataka High Court's MUDA verdict

'They (Congress) are accusing me. All their allegations are baseless. Let all the accusations against me be resolved first. I will speak after everything is over,' he said.
Gayathri V Raj
Last Updated : 24 September 2024, 15:49 IST

Mandya: Union Minister of Heavy Industries and Steel H D Kumaraswamy said that he will not comment on the Chief Minister's prosecution issue.

He was speaking to media persons during his visit to Adichunchanagiri Mutt, to participate in the Janapada Mela, on Tuesday. "They (Congress) are accusing me. All their allegations are baseless. Let all the accusations against me be resolved first. I will speak after everything is over", he said.

Kumaraswamy said, "I had participated in the 'Mysuru Chalo' padayatra, to create awareness among people of the government. I will not insist on Siddaramaiah's resignation. The country's law provides protection. If there are any illegal activities, the court will deliver a verdict."

In contrast to the JD(S) leader's response, MLA C N Ashwath Narayan welcomed the High Court's order and said, "The task is to uphold the truth. A transparent probe should be conducted. Siddaramaiah should take moral responsibility and resign. The people of the state are aware of the MUDA scam. The CM's involvement and misuse of power are evident. The people are demanding Siddaramaiah's resignation".

