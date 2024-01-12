Will visit Ram temple after Jan 22: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Shivamogga: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that he would visit Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh after the inaugural ceremony of Lord Ram temple on January 22.

He was speaking to the media at Shivamogga airport on Friday. He said, "We are not against Lord Rama . But we condemn BJPs act of using God for political gains. Our party workers also go to the temples and worship Sri Rama across the state."