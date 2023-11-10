Will work by taking everyone together, says new Karnataka BJP President Vijayendra

Asked whether his appointment was an acknowledgement of his leadership or an attempt to 'pacify' Yediyurappa, Vijayendra said that BJP national President J P Nadda has given him this opportunity in consultation with Prime Minister Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) B L Santosh.

"They have blessed me as a 'karyakarta' to lead the party by taking everyone together."

With the upcoming Lok Sabha polls the big challenge before him, he said, "Whatever may be the challenge, people of the country and the state have huge trust in PM Modi. So we will together face that challenge and win maximum seats."

To a question whether the post was given to him because of the strength behind him or the name Yediyurappa next to his name, Vijayendra said, "I'm proud that I'm Yediyurappa's son, but I don't think the BJP central leadership have given me the President's post just because I'm Yediyurappa's son."

Stating that he has been given a good opportunity, he said he would organise the party under the guidance of leaders like Yediyurappa, K S Eshwarappa, Govind Karjol, Basavaraj Bommai, Basangouda Patil Yatnal, V Somanna, and R Ashoka, among others.