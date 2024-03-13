Will work for the victory of Capt Brijesh Chowta: Nalin Kumar Kateel

Mangaluru: DK MP Nalin Kumar Kateel said that he will work towards the victory of party candidate Capt Brijesh Chowta.

Welcoming party's decision to field Capt Brijesh Chowta , he said party wanted to give an opportunity to new faces and thereby expand the party's activities and base. He hoped that Capt Brijesh Chowta will win by a margin of more than three lakh votes and called upon the party workers to work to ensure that Narendra Modi becomes PM once again.

“I have been serving the constituency for the last 15 years. Party seniors have given me an opportunity and helped me to grow. I have discharged my duty honestly. I did not come to politics with any expectations. But the party has given me all the opportunities. As a party worker, I will continue to serve the party,” he added.