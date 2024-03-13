Will work for the victory of Capt Brijesh Chowta: Nalin Kumar Kateel

Mangaluru: DK MP Nalin Kumar Kateel said that he will work towards the victory of party candidate Capt Brijesh Chowta.
Welcoming party's decision to field Capt Brijesh Chowta , he said party wanted to give an opportunity to new faces and thereby expand the party's activities and base. He hoped that Capt Brijesh Chowta will win by a margin of more than three lakh votes and called upon the party workers to work to ensure that Narendra Modi becomes PM once again.
“I have been serving the constituency for the last 15 years. Party seniors have given me an opportunity and helped me to grow. I have discharged my duty honestly. I did not come to politics with any expectations. But the party has given me all the opportunities. As a party worker, I will continue to serve the party,” he added.
The MP said he has brought projects worth about Rs 1 lakh crore during the last 10 years of Modi rule. “I had the blessings of all BJP and Sangh leaders. I am confident that I have worked honestly and per the expectations of people as a MP for 15 years and party president for four and half years. Being an MP for 15 years was a long duration as no one in the past had served for such a long period in the constituency. Dhanananjay Kumar had served for 12 years and B Janardhan Poojary for 14 years as MP in the constituency.”
To a query on why the senior leaders were denied tickets, Kateel said the national leaders might have taken a right decision based on various factors. “Sometimes, changes are made for want of party organisation.”
(Published 13 March 2024, 17:51 IST)