<p>Mangaluru: A woman from Dakshina Kannada has fallen victim to an online scam, losing Rs 3.94 lakh after being lured by a fake part-time job offer she found on Facebook. A case has been registered at DK CEN station.</p><p>According to police, on November 2, the complainant was watching reels on Facebook when she came across a video advertising “Part-time job – complete tasks and earn”. The video contained a contact number for more information. When she messaged the number on WhatsApp, the person introduced themselves as an HR Assistant from NSE (National Stock Exchange) and provided a Telegram link for further communication.</p>.Karnataka: Govt schools told to increase student enrolment by 5% next year.<p>After joining the Telegram group, the complainant was told she could earn commissions by reviewing and rating trading-related tasks. Initially, after completing small tasks, she received Rs 180 and Rs 1,040 as commission, which built her confidence. Later, she was asked to transfer money to various UPI IDs, scanner codes, and bank accounts to continue the “review and rating” tasks and earn higher commissions.</p><p>Trusting the fraudsters, the woman transferred a total of Rs 3,94,000 in multiple transactions. However, after the payments, the scammers stopped responding, and she realised she had been cheated.</p><p>Based on her complaint, the CEN Police Station has registered a case under Section 66(D) of the IT Act and Sections 318(4) and 319(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). </p>