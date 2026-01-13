Menu
Woman labourer killed in wild elephant attack in Hassan

Shobha (40), is the deceased. According to sources, Shobha was on her way to the farm, along with her mother Rajamma, when a wild jumbo attacked them.
Last Updated : 13 January 2026, 10:21 IST
Published 13 January 2026, 10:21 IST
