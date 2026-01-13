<p>Hassan: A woman labourer was trampled to death by a wild jumbo, at Mogali village, in Sakleshpur taluk, Hassan district, on Tuesday.</p><p>Shobha (40), is the deceased. According to sources, Shobha was on her way to the farm, along with her mother Rajamma, when a wild jumbo attacked them.</p><p>While Rajamma managed to escape from the wild jumbo attack, Shobha was trampled to death.</p>.Indore man kills wife for 8-year refusal to have sex: Police.<p>Learning about the incident, Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre has expressed shock over the death of a woman and has directed the senior officers of the wildlife division to take necessary steps. He has also directed the Hassan Chief Conservator of Forest and Deputy Conservator of Forest to visit the spot and manage the situation.</p>