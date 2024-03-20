Woman, two sons set themselves ablaze in Bengaluru, found dead

Bengaluru: A 48-year-old woman and her two sons, aged 28 and 26, allegedly died by suicide by setting themselves ablaze in their house on VI main road in JP Nagar Phase III on Wednesday morning..

The deceased were identified as Sukanya, Nishith and Nikith. Police said they are yet to ascertain why the trio took the extreme step.

The police are seeking help from neighbours to learn more about the family, who hailed from Udupi.

A police officer investigating the case told Deccan Herald that it appears to be a case of suicide, but they are ascertaining it. Further details awaited.