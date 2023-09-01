Won’t allow GM mustard in state, says Karnataka Agri minister

The government will not allow testing of genetically modified (GM) mustard in Karnataka, Agriculture Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy said on Thursday.
Speaking at an interaction with reporters, Chaluvarayaswamy said there is no proposal before the government pertaining to GM mustard. “Experts have given reports on the dangers of GM mustard. Also, the Supreme Court has pointed out that harm caused to the environment once cannot be undone,” he said.
Expressing concern over rainfall deficit, Chaluvarayaswamy said crop yield could be affected.
Drought decision on Sept 4?
“We will get the exact picture on crop loss in 10 days,” the minister said. “There’s less than 60 per cent water in the state’s 14 dams. Between June 1 and August 30, the state should have received 660 mm rainfall. Actual rainfall is 488 mm, which is a 26 per cent shortfall,” he said.
The government is likely to decide on declaring drought on September 4 when the Cabinet sub-committee dealing with this subject is scheduled to meet, Chaluvarayaswamy said.