Won’t protect anyone, says Siddaramaiah amid Valmiki Corporation scam row

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said his government would not shield those involved in the embezzlement of public money in the Maharshi Valmiki ST Development Corporation.
The chief minister’s statement comes amid growing pressure to sack Cabinet colleague B Nagendra in connection with the
scam.
“We will not protect anyone...whoever it may be...we will take action according to law,” Siddaramaiah said, in his first public statement on the scam.
The Opposition BJP is breathing down Siddaramaiah’s neck to dismiss Nagendra, the ST welfare minister, for his alleged link to the embezzlement.
Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar also maintained that the government would not spare the
guilty.
“The BJP is doing politics. I won’t question them. During the BJP’s regime, too, such things have happened. (Former CM) Basavaraj Bommai and everyone else are aware of that. We are investigating the case and won’t spare anyone,” Shivakumar said.
When pointed out that the Congress had sought then BJP minister K S Eshwarappa’s resignation after he was named by a contractor who died by suicide, Shivakumar argued that there is no “direct reference” to Nagendra in this case. “If any document, proof or involvement is found, whatever needs to be done will be done by the government. The government is transparent,” he
said.
“We will safeguard the government’s interests. The money is important and our officials are trying to trace it,” he said, adding that it would take a few more days.
On the BJP’s demand for a CBI investigation, Shivakumar said his government was ready to cooperate. “They (CBI) should investigate without politics. As of now, the case is not with the CBI. We’re investigating,” he added.
Published 01 June 2024, 21:36 IST