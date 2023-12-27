Won't tolerate activities damaging party dignity: BJP reacts to MLA's allegations of corruption

Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP General Secretary P Rajeev on Wednesday said the party has taken note of certain recent developments and would not tolerate any activities that cause damage to its dignity.

The statement was made after senior party MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal alleged that Rs 40,000 crore was misappropriated at the time of Covid, during the previous BJP regime under the leadership of then Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

Responding to a question on Yatnal's statement, Rajeev said, without taking any names, that all recent developments in the party were discussed at length during the Karnataka BJP office bearers' meet held today under the leadership of state President B Y Vijayendra.

He added that the leaders would take appropriate decisions on the matter.